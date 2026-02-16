Odia Merchant Navy officer Sarthak missing case: Family members find no trace after inspection of vessel

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The case of Odia Merchant Navy officer Sarthak Mohapatra missing on board ship to Singapore still remains unsolved as no trace found even when his family members and senior government officials made a detailed inspection of the vessel in Singapore.

Sarthak’s mother, Rashmita Mohapatra, along with his uncle, had travelled to Singapore in an effort to search for him. They were accompanied by two senior officials from the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), representing the Government of India. Sarthak’s mother and uncle along with the government official conducted a inspection of various sections of the vessel from which Sarthak was reported missing.

However, they did not find any clue about his disappearance.

Meanwhile, Sarthak’s family members have alleged that the crew members of the vessel were not very cooperative during the inspection as the lawyers of the vessel oppsed them in every aspect. They were only allowed to visit Sarthak’s chamber.

Moreover, the dog and scientific search of the vessel is yet to be done. Sarthak’s mother and uncle will meet officials of the Indian high commissioner stationed in Singapore on Monday to seek further assistance and intervention for investigation.

The vessel subsequently departed for China.