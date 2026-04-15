Odia Language Made Compulsory in All Odisha Schools: CM Mohan Majhi

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Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said on Tuesday that from now on, every school in the state will have to teach Odia as a required subject. He wants to keep the region’s language alive and make sure it stays at the heart of young people’s lives. This rule covers all schools, no matter which board they’re part of—CBSE, ICSE, or any English medium school—so every student in Odisha will come away knowing the basics of their own language.

Majhi made the announcement at the closing ceremony of Odia Paksha, an event that’s all about celebrating local culture and language. He talked about boosting “Odia Asmita,” or Odia pride, and said it’s one of his top priorities. The government is also taking steps to use Odia more in official work. They’re starting to send and receive government department letters in Odia instead of just English.

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To help kids connect with their roots, the state has started giving out more than 18,000 copies of the Odia Barnabodha (a language primer) and Shishu Lekha Pustak (children’s literature). By putting these classic stories and language basics in young hands early on, the government hopes to give students a solid grounding in both the language and its literature.

Odia Paksha kicked off on Odisha Day and ended on the Odia New Year, packed with activities designed to get people excited about their heritage again. Making Odia mandatory in schools isn’t just a policy change—it shows the Chief Minister is serious about keeping the language alive and thriving for generations to come.