Odia language introduced in Canada schools, watch

Ottawa: It is a matter of great pride and joy for each and every Odia that the Odia language has been introduced as an international foreign language in Toronto school board in Canada.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has reportedly given the permission for the introduction of Odia language at Tam O’Shanter Junior Public School as an international foreign language. The Odia language will now be taught in the school every Saturday from 9.30 AM to 12 PM.

Earlier, three other Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu- were introduced as international foreign languages along with Arabic, Cantonese and Mandarin Simplified.

With the introduction of Odia language, now all kids in Canadian schools, apart from those who are form Odisha, will get an opportunity to learn the Odia language.

Toronto-based Amalendu Das of Odisha played the pivotal role in the introduction of the Odia language in the Canadian school. Satya Das and Shri Kamalakant Behera made the entire financial arrangements for the registration of the children in the Tam O’Shanter Junior Public School.