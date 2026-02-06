Odia Jatra item girl Nisha Maharana gets anticipatory bail

Advertisement

Cuttack: Orissa High Court has reportedly granted anticipatory bail to controversial Odia jatra item girl Jhilee Malik alias Nisha Maharana, informed her lawyer Sumant Swain today.

It is to be noted here that the Balangir Sadar police took a suo moto cognizance after learning about the obscene dance performance by Nisha Maharana at an open-air stage in Chandanbhati village of Balangir district on January 12.

Police initiated actions after several video of Nisha Maharana’s controversial dance went viral on social media. In course of investigation, cops also had arrested two organisers Surendra Nag and Radhesyam Meher.

After the police team launched a search operation to trace and arrest Nisha Maharana, she approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail to evade her arrest.

Advertisement

While conducting a hearing of his bail petition today, the High Court has granted her conditional bail in lieu of a surety of Rs 20,000. Besides, the court has directed Nisha Maharana to appear in the Balangir court, informed her lawyer.

Now, she can perform her dance anywhere and at any jatra stage, he added.

Also Read: Nisha Maharana Moves Orissa High Court To Evade Arrest