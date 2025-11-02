Odia girl’s death in Andhra Pradesh temple stampede: Odisha CM condoles, announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today expressed his deep condolence over the unfortunate death of a 21-year-old girl from Gudipadar village under Patrapur block in Ganjam district in Andhra Pradesh temple stampede.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Majhi expressed his deep grief over the death of R. Rupa, who died due to the stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kashibugga, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, and conveyed his condolences to the family.

This apart, the CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for her family members.

It is to be noted here that at least 12 people were killed in the tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kashibugga, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning.

