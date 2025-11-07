Odia girl killed in Uttarakhand, house owner’s son detained by police: WATCH

Advertisement

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, an Odia girl has reportedly been brutally murdered in Uttarakhand. The 23-year-old girl, has been identified as Shrusti Sharma, from Jaypore area of ​​Rayagada district.

According to reports, she was brutally murdered in Lalpur of Uttarakhand. The Lalpur police have clarified that the son of the landlord of the house where Shrusti was living is likely to have been involved in the killing.

The police have further said that, she was staying there since the last six months and was doing an internship in a company. However on Tuesday, when the family tried to contact Shrusti on phone and got no response, a relative went to Lalapur on Wednesday to check on her.

After a long search, they registered a missing person case with the local police as she could not be traced. The police questioned the landlord’s son Amit Kumar on the basis of the CCTV footage. It is reported that he confessed to killing Shrusti.

Further, Amit confessed to the police that after killing her, he threw the stone-laden bag into the local Bador river. However, the reason for the murder is still unclear. The police are questioning Amit. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased girl has left for Uttarakhand today. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

