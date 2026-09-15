Odia girl Ayani Alisha Akankshya shines at Miss Teen Super Globe in Bangkok

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Nayagada: In a matter of great pride and joy for the people of India especially of Odisha, Ayani Alisha Akankshya of Nayagada district shined at the recently concluded the Miss Teen Super Globe in Bangkok and won two awards.

Ayani (13), who is currently studying in class nine, participated at the Miss Teen Super Globe in Bangkok, where she was adjudged as Miss Teen Super Globe of Asia.

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Surpassing 30 top contestants from various countries, Ayani Alisha Akankshya won the Miss Teen Super Globe of Asia title. This apart, she got the Best Walk Subtitle and Princes of Asia Subtitle at the international beauty pageant.

Ayani Alisha Akankshya, who is the youngest daughter of Gopal Chandra Dalei and Kalpana Manjeri Dalei from Sunalati village of Nayagada district, attributes her global recognition to hard work and determination.