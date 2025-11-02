Odia girl among 12 people killed in temple stampede in Andhra Pradesh

Advertisement

Berhampur: A 21 year-old Odia girl among the twelve devotees who were killed in the tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The girl has been identified as 21-year-old R. Rupa, a resident of Gudipadar village under Patrapur block in Ganjam district of Odisha. Another girl accompanying R.Rupa has also been injured in the stampede.

The body of the girl has been sent to her village. A pearl of gloom ha been cast over the village of the girl. The last rites of the girl will be performed at the village today.

At least twelve people were killed in the tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kashibugga, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday morning.

