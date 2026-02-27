Odia Entrepreneur Arun Kar Honoured in London for Global Philanthropic Contributions

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to Odisha on the global stage, entrepreneur, retired captain Arun Kar has been honoured in London for his sustained philanthropic efforts across multiple social sectors.

Kar was recognised at an international platform linked to the United Nations, in the presence of UN representative Ambassador Luis Suarez Raj Hernandez and Dr. Barkha Varsha, President of the United Nations World Peace Council, for his contributions toward human dignity, public health, sanitation, gender equality and sustainable development.

Over the past several years, Kar, along with his wife Nidhi Kar and associates in India and London, has led a range of humanitarian initiatives. His work in Odisha has focused on strengthening sanitation infrastructure and promoting menstrual hygiene awareness among tribal girls. In Uttarakhand, his initiatives have included providing seasonal food, clothing and relief support to vulnerable communities.

Internationally, he has supported the empowerment of women in competitive sports in London and encouraged unity among the Indian diaspora through sports-based engagement. He has also contributed to uplift Odisha’s rich culture by supporting Bali Yatra 2025 celebrations at the House of Lords.

Advertisement

Kar has further promoted environmental sustainability through the “Earthnest Mission,” an initiative aimed at reducing plastic pollution and encouraging eco-conscious practices. Earlier, he was also honoured at the New York Times Award 2026 on an international platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Kar said, “True service is measured not by recognition, but by responsibility. Odisha’s values of resilience, humility and community spirit have guided every step of my journey.”

His recognition has been widely appreciated within the Odia community, marking another milestone for regional representation on global humanitarian platforms.