Odia couple dies after coming in contact with live wire in Chhattisgarh

By Abhilasha
couple dies after coming in contact with live wire

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident, an Odia couple residing in Chhattisgarh died after coming in contact with live wire on Sunday.

The deceased couple has been identified as Duryodhan Mahanta and wife Bharti Mahanta, a native of Ragadasahi under Kamkhayanagar Panchayat of Dhenkanal district.

As per reports, Bharti was drying clothes when she came in contact with a live wire and in order to save her Duryodhan also got electrocuted. Following which, both of them fell down.

The locals rescued both of them and rushed them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where the doctors declared them both dead.

Duryodhan Mahanta was working as a driver in Chhattisgarh.

