Odia Actor Sritam Das seeks probe into Humane Sagar’s death

Cuttack: Actor and Odisha Cine Artist Association General Secretary Sritam Das on Thursday demanded an impartial investigation into the death of popular Ollywood singer Humane Sagar.

Speaking to the newsmen, the veteran Odia actor also suggested a committee under the chairmanship of a retired judge should be formed to conduct an impartial probe into Humane Sagar’s death.

“The controversies erupted after Humane Sagar’s death is as painful as his death and it is heart-wrenching to see that people are discussing about the controversies related to the person who is already dead and gone,” Sritam Das said.

“FIRs regarding to Humane Sagar’s death is being lodge one after the other as he has created such identity within a 10 to 12 years of his career that people not just in Odisha, or India but in different places of the world have become his fans,” he added.

“Therefore, I too seek an impartial probe into his death. A committee including former judge and ex senior police officer should be formed to conduct an impartial investigation into Humane Sagar’s death and bring the truth to the light and the accused should be punished,” the actor demanded.