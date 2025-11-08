Odia actor Ashrumochan Mohanty’s car falls into canal in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odia actor Ashrumochan Mohanty’s car lost control and fell into a canal near the Kalajhari Saipun under the Barang police station during the early hours of Saturday morning. Fortunately, he has managed to escaped from the accident unhurt and is completely safe.

According to reports, the actor fell down a 5-foot canala after his car veered off the road while he swerved to avoid a stray dog that suddenly came in front of his car. The incident occurred near the Saipan area, close to the Kalajhari stretch.

Advertisement

The locals near the place helped the actor out of the car. The actor sustained minor injuries and is currently safe.