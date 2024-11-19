OCA revises prices of tickets for India-England match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Feb 9, ticket will now be available at Rs 700, check details

By Subadh Nayak
India-England match

Cuttack: Good news for the cricket fans! The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) today revised the prices of tickets for the upcoming India-England ODI match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack which is slated to be played on February 9, 2025. With this, now the tickets will be available at Rs 700.

The OCA revised the rates of the ticket for the match between India and England following the recommendation of the Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Also Read: India-England cricket match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Feb 9, check ticket price list

You might also like

Time has changed! Locals attempted to eat tiger meat in Odisha, check details

Truck Owners’ Association to continue strike in Odisha, seeks Union Minister…

Odisha H&UD Minister distributes allotment letters to Affordable Housing Project…

Dead yet alive! Brain-dead Odisha man saves 10 lives in Bengaluru