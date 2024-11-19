OCA revises prices of tickets for India-England match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Feb 9, ticket will now be available at Rs 700, check details

Cuttack: Good news for the cricket fans! The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) today revised the prices of tickets for the upcoming India-England ODI match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack which is slated to be played on February 9, 2025. With this, now the tickets will be available at Rs 700.

The OCA revised the rates of the ticket for the match between India and England following the recommendation of the Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

