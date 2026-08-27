OCA Election Case in Orissa High Court: Next Hearing on September 1

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Cuttack: The Orissa High Court will hear the case concerning the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) elections again on September 1.

During the hearing today, lawyers appearing for the respondents raised key legal arguments questioning the maintainability of the petition. They argued that since the OCA is a registered society and the dispute concerns the organisation’s internal administration, a writ petition challenging its internal decisions is not maintainable before the High Court.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court adjourned the case for September 1.

The OCA, in its submissions, maintained that the decision to postpone the elections and extend the tenure of the existing office-bearers was approved by a majority at a meeting of its General Council.

It further argued that, being an autonomous society, its internal decisions cannot be directly challenged before the High Court through a writ petition.

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The case has been filed by Cuttack-based Sunrise Club and OCA council member Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra. The petition challenges the decision to defer the OCA elections indefinitely.

The petitioners have contended that continuing in office without conducting elections after the expiry of the prescribed tenure is contrary to the rules.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already filed an affidavit before the High Court in the matter. The BCCI has stated that the OCA is required to conduct elections without further delay in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions, the recommendations of the Lodha Committee and its own bye-laws.

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