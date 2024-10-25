OAVET and OMAVET 2025 online registration begins, check link, eligibility and other details here

Cuttack: The online registration for the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) 2025 and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OMAVET) 2025 started from today, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha.

As per the notification issued by the BSE, Odisha, the OAVET and OMAVET 2025 online registration will continue till November 20. The entrance test for OAVs will held for direct entry to Class VI & lateral entry to Class VII, VII & IX and entrance test for OMAV will be held for only direct entry to Class VI.

“The registration for OAVET, 2025 & OMAVET, 2025 will be held through online mode from 25/10/2024 to 20/11/2024. The link and other instructions relating to the registration of the candidate will be available in the website www.bseodisha.ac.in. the entrance test for OAVs will held for direct entry to Class VI & lateral entry to Class VII, VII & IX and entrance test for OMAV will be held for only direct entry to Class VI,” read the notification.

Click here for application form to OMAV Entrance Test 2025-26 for Class- VI.

Click here for application form for OAV Entrance Test 2025-26 for Class- VI & Lateral Entry to Class- VII, VIII & IX.