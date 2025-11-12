OAVET-2026 and OMAVET-2026 form fill-up begins, check details

Advertisement

Cuttack: The online form fill-up for the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) 2026 and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OMAVET) 2026 entrance exams began from today.

As per the notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, online form fill-up for the OAVET 2026 for direct admission to Class-VI and for lateral entry to Class-VII, VIII & IX in vacant seats (Category wise) in each Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas of the State during the academic session 2026-27 has started from today.

Likewise, the online form fill-up for Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OMAVET), 2026 for direct admission to Class-VI and for lateral entry to Class-VII, VIII & IX in vacant seats (Category wise) in each Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas of the State during the academic session 2026-27 also has begun from today.

The online registration for OAVET-2026 and OMAVET-2026 entrance exams in the website www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.oav.edu.in will continue till November 25 (midnight).

Candidates can call helpline no – 9861924807 – in case face any difficulty during the online registration for OAVET-2026 and OMAVET-2026 entrance exams.