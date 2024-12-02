OAV Entrance exam and OMAV Entrance exam 2025 date declared, details here

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, today announced the dates for the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) 2025 and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OMAVET) 2025.

As per the notification issued by the BSE, Odisha, the OAVET and OMAVET 2025 will be held on January 7. While the OAV Entrance Test 2025 will be held for class VI, VII, and IX, the OMAV Entrance Test shall be conducted for Class VI.

The notification of the board said, «It is hereby informed to all concerned that the OAV Entrance Test 2025 for class VI, VII, and IX and OMAV Entrance Test for Class VI will be held on 07/01/2025. The number of questions, maximum marks for each examination with the timing of conduct of examination are given bellow:

SL No Exam Class Timing No. of MCQs Maximum Marks 1 Class VI 9.00 am to 11.00 am 60 60 2 Class VII, VIII &XI 9.00 am to 12.00 pm 100 100

The admit cards will be available in the website www.bseodisha.ac.in from 30/12/2024, which can be downloaded by the candidates by logging in with their Name, Father’s name & Class.