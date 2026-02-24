OAS reshuffle in Odisha: These officers get new appointment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a minor reshuffle among the Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) officers and gave appointment to three officers.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, Priyaranjan Prusty, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Puri, is transferred and posted as Administrator (Niti), Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri.

Likewise, the Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department in a notification informed that Akshay Kumar Parida, the ex-Tahasildar of Tigiria in Cuttack district has been posted as Block Development Department (BDO) of Niali.

Likewise, Chhabirani Sahoo, the BDO of Gop in Puri district has been appointed as BDO of Binjharpur in Jajpur district.

Earlier yesterday, two OAS officers Ashish Kumar Jena and Albert Lakra were given new responsibilities. While Ashish Kumar Jena. OAS (SAG), Ex-Registrar, Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar, now joined in GA & PG Department, was posted as Additional I.G. of Prisons, Directorate of Prison (HQ), Bhubaneswar, Albert Lakra, OAS Gr.A (SB), Ex- Additional E.O., Zilla Parishad, Nayagarh, now joined in GA & PG Department, was posted as Deputy Secretary to Government. H & UD Department.

