OAS reshuffle in Odisha: Six officials transferred, check full list here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected reshuffle among the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers and transferred a total of six officials. The General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the Government of Odisha issued a notice in this regard today.

As per the issued notice by the GA & PG Dept Dr Usharani Sahoo, OAS (SS) Special Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, PR and DW Department.

Also, Lopamundra Mohapatra, Additional Secretary to Government, PR and DW Department, was transferrd and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department.

Debendra Kumar Nanda, CVO, OMC, Bhubaneswar, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Check the full list here: