OAS prelims exam timetable and date published by OPSC, details here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination (OPSC) 2023 on shall be held on 27.10.2024 (Sunday) read a notice issued by OPSC on Tuesday.

“It is for information of all concerned that, the Commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2023 on 27.10.2024 (Sunday) in the five zones .i.e. Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur, pursuant to Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24 as per the following time table: –



“All the candidates belonging to PwD category will be given 40 minutes extra in each sitting .i.e. 10.00 A.M. to 12.40 P.M. & 1.30 P.M. to 4.10 P.M, ” further read the notice.

“Admission certificates” and “Instructions to candidates” of all the admitted candidates will be available in the website of Commission later. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at http://opsc.gov.in to download their “Admission Certificate” & “Instructions to Candidates”, the advertisement read.