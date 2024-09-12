OAS prelims exam date published by OPSC, details here

Bhubaneswar: The OAS prelims exam dates have been published by OPSC (Odisha Public Service Commission) on Thursday, said reports.

“It is for information of all concerned that, the Commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2023, pursuant to Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24 tentatively on 27.10.2024 (Sunday).”

It is worth mentioning that the official notification said, “The detailed programme of the said examination shall be notified later.”

“The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission on the official website of OPSC http://opsc.gov.in for further information, ” further read the official notification

