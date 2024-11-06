OAS Preliminary Examination 2023 to be held on December 15: OPSC, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 will be held on December 15, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announced on Wednesday.

In continuation to this office notice dt. 23.10.2024, it is for information of all concerned that, the Commission (OPSC) has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023, tentatively on 15.12. 2024, reads a notice issued by OPSC on Wednesday.

Any further information in this regard will be uploaded in the Commission’s website www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates are requested to visit the website time to time to get update information in this regard, the notice also reads.

