OAS officers transferred and posted as BDOs, check full list here

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly transferred and several Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) officers and posted them as Block Development Officers (BDOs).

As per the notification issued by the Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department, a total of seven OAS officers transferred and posted as BDOs.

While Arabinda Pradhan, the Deputy Collector of the Rayagada Collectorate, has been transferred and posted as BDO of Podia Block.

Likewise, Sunil Kumar Samanta, the Deputy Collector of Ganjam Collectorate, has been transferred and posted as BDO of Beguniapada.

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Similarly, Chinmay Sagar Kumar, the Deputy Collector of Nuapada Collectorate, has been transferred and posted as the BDO of Boden.

This apart, Bidyadhar Dandapat, the Deputy Collector of Mayurbhanj Collectorate, has been transferred and posted as the BDO of Balikuda.

Surya Sankar Dash also has been transferred from his present post of Gop Tahasildar and posted as Gop BDO.

Mayurbhanj District Sub-Registrar (DSR) Salma Soren also has been transferred and posted as Kaptipada BDO and Namita Barik, the BDO of Derabish UoT to G.Udayagiri has been allowed to continue as BDO, Derabish.