Nuapada school ragging, principal suspends 9 students

By Sudeshna Panda
Nuapada school ragging

Nuapada: An incident of ragging occurred in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Tarbod village of Nuapada district in Odisha, in the middle of the night.

In the ragging incident, as many as nine students were suspended by the principal said reports on Friday. Among them were seven boys and two girls.

It is worth mentioning here that, after the ragging incident it was reported that the parents and the class students were on strike for the resolution of the ragging.

The Nuapada District Collector informed in this regard. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

