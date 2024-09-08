The news is by your side.

Nuapada MVI arrested by Vigilance after Rs 1.32 lakh seized from vehicle

By Abhilasha
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance officials on Sunday arrested Nuapada Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI),Bijay Kumar Behuria after Rs 1.32 lakh have been seized from his vehicle.

The vigilance slueths intercepted Behuria’s vehicle on September 7 near Khordha Hospital Square while he was on his way to Bhubaneswar from Nuapada.

During the search, the Vigilance officials seized Rs 1.32 lakh from his vehicle, which he could not account satisfactorily. Both cash and car was seized by the agency.

Following interception, Odisha vigilance conducted searches at various locations, including Behuria’s rented house and office in Nuapada, his parental home in Singhpur and two flats in Sailashree Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

A case has been registered against Behuria under sections 13(1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 at the Bhubaneswar Vigilance police station.

Later, he has been arrested and presented before the court.

