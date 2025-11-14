Odisha: Nuapada by-poll vote counting results LIVE

Advertisement

Nuapada: The counting of votes for the Nuapada by-election is underway at Nuapada College, with a three-tier security arrangement in place.

The process began at 8 am, starting with postal ballots, followed by EVM vote counting 30 minutes later.

A total of 26 rounds of counting will be conducted across 14 counting tables, covering 358 polling booths.

The Election Commission has made arrangements to ensure transparency, including CCTV monitoring and video recording of the process.

The results are expected to be declared later today, with 14 candidates vying for the seat, including Jay Dholakia (BJP), Snehangini Chhuria (BJD), and Ghasiram Majhi (Congress). The by-election saw a record voter turnout of 83.45%.

Here are the LIVE updates from Nuapada:

The vote counting process began at 8 am, starting with postal ballots. It will be followed by EVM vote counting from 8.30 am. The counting of postal ballots has been completed, and the counting of EVM votes is now underway.