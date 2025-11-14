Nuapada bypoll: BJP candidate Jay Dholakia wins by 83,748 votes

Advertisement

Nuapada: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jay Dholakia won the Nuapada bypoll with a margin of 83,748 votes following the conclusion of all 29 rounds of counting.

Surprisingly, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Snehangini Chhuria was placed in the third position with just 38408 votes. With this the conch party which had won the seat in the last Assembly Election lost it to BJP.

Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) or the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, are yet to make official announcement about Dholakia’s win, the latest data on the official website of – results.eci.gov.in- showed that Jay Dholakia secured a total of 1,23,869 votes while Ghasiram Majhi of Congress got 40,121 and BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria got only 38408 votes.

It is to be noted here that the voting for the by-election to the assembly constituency was held peacefully on November 11 and the votes were counted today.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia, the father of Jay Dholakia. Rajendra had won the 2024 election on a BJD ticket and thus it was expected that his son (Jay) would contest the by-election as BJD candidate. However, he joined BJP and was fielded as the candidate of the saffron party.