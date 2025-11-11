Nuapada by-election: Polling parties safely return from Maoist-infected Sunabeda after voting

Advertisement

Nuapada: Polling parties who were deployed for voting in the Maoist-infected Sunabeda area for the Nuapada by-election safely returned back after the voting today.

A 48-memebr polling party had reportedly gone to conduct voting in 8 highly sensitive booths situated in Sunabeda area. However, the polling officers of two booths along with the EVM machines reached the Gotma airstrip in Nuapada in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter.

Soon after they landed, they along with the EVM machines were taken by a bus to the Strong Room at Nuapada National College amid tight security.

Sources said that other polling parties will also return to Nuapada in phase-wise.

Advertisement

Speaking to media persons after landing at the airstrip, one of the polling officers said that he was extremely happy that the voting in the highly sensitive booths in the Maoist-affected area was held peacefully and the people in huge number exercised their votes without any fear.

“The state government and local administration had made elaborate arrangement for us from going to staying there and from voting to returning here. Adequate security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident,” he added.

It is to be noted here that voting in these highly sensitive booths was held from 7 AM to 4 PM today.