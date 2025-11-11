Nuapada by-election concludes peacefully, 77.93% voter turnout recorded

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The by-election in Nuapada Assembly constituency of Odisha concluded peacefully at 358 polling booths, including 47 sensitive booths and eight highly sensitive booths.

As informed by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha, the Nuapada by-election witnessed a significant voter turnout of 77.93% as of 7 PM. The voter turnout is expected to rise as the CEO, Odisha is yet update the voting data after 7 PM.

With completion of the voting, the fate of 14 candidates has been sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The votes will be counted on November 14.

The administration had made elaborate security arrangement with the deployment of a SP and additional SP, 6 DSPs, 9 Inspectors, 151 SIs and ASIs, 103 Havildars, 477 Constables, 159 APR Constables, 37 OAPF, 287 Home Guards to ensure a free and fair election. Besides, 14 companies of CAPF, SAP 6 platoons, and 2 sections of jawans were deployed to maintain law and order during the voting.

As many as 2,53,624 registered voters participated in the election, including 1,24,108 male voters and 1,29,495 female voters.

The voter turnout for the 71-Nuapada by-election till 7:00 pm is 77.93% pic.twitter.com/dfzkuAuaho — Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha (@OdishaCeo) November 11, 2025