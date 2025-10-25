Nuapada by-election: CM Mohan Majhi and Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik to do campaigning

Advertisement

Nuapada: Nuapada battle ground is ready for the upcoming by-elections. Campaigning is in full swing. 14 candidates are in the fray for the Nuapada assembly by-election. On the last day of withdrawal of nominations yesterday, not a single candidate withdrew his nomination.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, many Union Ministers, State Ministers and senior party leaders will campaign for BJP candidate Jay Dholakia. His mother Kalpana Dholakia and Deputy Chief Minister Parvati Parida are scheduled to campaign for BJP candidate Jay Dholakia.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BJD President Naveen Patnaik will also come down to the ground to save the fort. Earlier, 52 senior leaders, MLAs and former MLAs were given responsibility for the Nuapada constituency. Yesterday, Naveen gave responsibility to 34 more leaders for the Nuapada by-election.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi has also intensified his campaign. Ghasiram Majhi has been repeatedly campaigning for the local education, health, farmers’ problems and drinking water problems of the Nuapada region. Star campaigners will come and campaign vigorously for the Congress.