Nuapada by-election: 14.99% Voters turnout recorded till 9 am

Advertisement

Nuapada: Voting is underway in the Nuapada by-election amid tight security, an approximate voter turnout of 14.99% was recorded till 9:00 AM.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

Voting is underway in the Nuapada by-poll, with 253,624 eligible voters, including 124,108 men, 129,495 women, and 21 third-gender voters, casting their ballots at 358 polling stations and will continue till 5 PM. Voting hours vary, with 311 booths open from 7 am to 5 pm and 47 booths open from 7 am to 4 pm.

Advertisement

Jay Dholakia of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Snehangini Chhuria of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Ghasiram Majhi of the Indian National Congress (INC) will be contesting the bypoll.

To ensure a free and fair election, the administration has implemented an extensive security plan. 1 SP and additional SP, 6 DSPs, 9 Inspectors, 151 SIs and ASIs, 103 Havildars, 477 Constables, 159 APR Constables, 37 OAPF, 287 Home Guards, along with 14 companies of CAPF, SAP 6 platoons, and 2 sections of jawans have been deployed.