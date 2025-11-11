Nuapada assembly by-elections: BJP candidate Jay Dholakia casts his vote

Advertisement

Nuapada: BJP candidate for Nuapada Assembly by-elections, Jay Dholakia, on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency.

Dholakia said that his entire family came to vote to contribute to the development of Nuapada and to promote public welfare.

Speaking to ANI, Jay Dholakia said, “The atmosphere is good. I had a darshan of Prabhu Mahadev and took His blessings. The entire Dholakia family is here to contribute to the development of Nuapada, public welfare…”

The seat fell vacant following the demise of the sitting BJD MLA and his father, Rajendra Dholakia.

From the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Snehangini Chhuria is a candidate for the Nuapada Assembly by-election. She will be up against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jay Dholakia and Congress’ Ghasiram Majhi.

Meanwhile, film director SS Rajamouli, along with his family, cast his vote at a polling station in Sheikpet for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-elections.

Advertisement

BRS candidate for Jubilee Hills by-elections, Maganti Sunitha, cast her vote along with family members at a polling station at Sri Krishnadevaraya Nagar Welfare Centre, Yellareddyguda, in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

The death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, prompted the Jubilee Hills by-election.

The Congress party has nominated V Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backwards Class (BC), as its candidate. Gopinath’s widow, Sunitha, has been chosen by the BRS to run for the position. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate.

Voting for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies across six States and one Union Territory began on Tuesday morning, as voters turned out to elect new representatives in Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram and Nuapada in Odisha.

The counting of votes is set to take place on November 14, along with the Bihar Assembly Elections.

(ANI)