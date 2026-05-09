Nuapada: 45 kg wild boar meat seized, 7 poachers arrested

Advertisement

Nuapada:In a major incursion on illegal hunting, the komna forest department arrested seven persons from komna area during an onslaught near Tandula forest close to Kamkeda village in Nuapada district.

After receiving a tip-off from a special source, about the suspected illegal activity in the area, forest officials immediately carried out search and seizure operation.

Advertisement

Around forty five kg of wild boar meat along with weapons that is five bows, twenty one arrows, and two Tangias were seized.

Khariar forest division officer Aziz Khan, produced these poachers before the court, who were allegedly accused for hunting and distribution of wild boar meat.