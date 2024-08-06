Nuakhai 2024 date: Lagna of Nabanna in Balangir finalized

Bolangir: This year the mega festival of western Odisha ‘Nuakhai’ will be observed on September 8 in Balangir district of Odisha. A release has been issued in this connection from the Household office of Patna State in Balangir district of Odisha. The lagna has been finalised as per the finding of the lagna Nirnayaka Committee of the Jyotisha Pandita Mahasabha of Balangir district.

As per reports, the ‘lagna’ of Nuakhai has been issued keeping in view the tradition and practice of the Patna state. Nuakhai will be celebrated on September 8 that is the fifth day of the ‘sukla’ bright fortnight in the Hindu month of Bhadraba. The nabanna will be offered to the Ishta Devi in between 9:35 am to 10:06 am.

‘Nuakhai’ or Nabanna festival is celebrated to welcome the new paddy crop every year. On this auspicious day, farmers offer new grain to the deity to welcome the new crop. After having the new rice as the offering to the God, later in the afternoon people enjoy themselves organising dance, games etc.

As a significant feature of the festival, younger members seek blessings from their elders in the family as well as the village for good fortune. People also greet each other with a new spirit in a ritual called ‘Nuakhai Bhet’ in local parlance on this day.