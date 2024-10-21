NRTS and Primary Scholarship Exams cancelled due to possible cyclone in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today cancelled the National Rural Talent Scholarship (NRTS) and Primary Scholarship Examinations, 2024.

The BSE, Odisha, in a notification, informed that the NRTS and Primary Scholarship exams have been cancelled due to possible cyclone which is expected to make landfall in Odisha as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Notably, the NRTS and Primary Scholarship Examinations scheduled to be held on October 23 and October 25 respectively.

“In view of the MID weather bulletin dated 20/10/2024 issued by the IMD, Govt of India and subsequent press release by the SRC, Govt of Odisha regarding Cyclonic disturbance likely to develop over Bay of Bengal during 21st to 26th October, 2024, the NRTS & Primary Scholarship Examination, 2024 scheduled to be held on 23rd & 25th October, 2024 respectively are hereby postponed until further orders. The fresh date for conduct of the said examinations will be notified later. However, the date of evaluation of Answer Book of D.El.Ed Examination, 2024 is rescheduled to commence from 05/11/2024,” read the notification issued by the Secretary, B.S.E, Odisha.