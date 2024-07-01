Now, you need Odisha govt’s permission to cut palm trees even on private premises

Bhubaneswar: Now, you need Odisha government’s permission to cut the palm trees even on your private premises. The Forest Department of the State government has made it mandatory for everyone to get prior permission for cutting palm trees, which act as natural conductors during lightning strikes and can help save lives.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Debidutta Biswal informed that the decision has been taken with an aim to prevent deaths caused by lightning strikes and the violators may face legal action.

The forest department has decided to plant around 1.9 million palm trees across the state during the 2024-25 financial year with a total budget of Rs 7 crore allocated by the Special Relief Commission (SRC), said Biswal adding that four palm trees will be planted near the boundary of each forest block.

