Bhubaneswar: Now Transgender candidates can apply for Odisha Civil Service Exam. Odisha Public Service Commission issued a letter in this regard yesterday.

As per the letter, they can apply as third gender or transgender. Odisha Public Service Commission has issued a revised notification in this regard. Applications are ongoing for Odisha Civil Service Exam 2025. They will mention this online while applying. They will also upload the certificate of third gender. OPSC has extended the application link for Odisha Civil Service Exam 2025 till February 27.

OPSC, Cuttack issued a letter that stated that the third gender or transgender candidates can apply for the OCSE-2025, in pursuance to Advt. No. 05 of 2025-26 under their respective applicable caste category. Necessary provision has been made in the Gender Option column of the online Application form.

While applying the third gender or transgender candidate shall upload their Identity Certificate/ Card issued by the competent authority as well as requisite document in support of change of their name on getting the Third Gender/Transgender status.

The letter said that besides this, all other terms and conditions of the Advt No. 05 of 2025-26 shall remain unchanged.