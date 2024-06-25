Novel ways of robbery in Ganjam, youth looted after being given cold drinks

Berhampur: Often looters are seen employing new strategies to steal from people, one such incident has bee reported from Ganjam district of Odisha. A youth was robbed off his gold ornaments after being offered drug laced cold drinks.

The victim of the loot is a youth identified as Subrat Padhi of Loknathpur, Chikiti block. He was reportedly returning from back to Brahmapur from Bhubaneswar in a private bus. During the bus ride, a fellow passenger offered Subrat cold drink. On having the drink which was spiked, the young man fell unconscious in the bus. The person then stole Subrat’s gold necklace and ring taking advantage of the situation.

According to reports, Subrat was found by his family members in an unconscious state at Bijipur square after all other passengers descended near Banpur Police Station. Later on Subrat was admitted to the MKCG Hospital in a critical state. The whole incident was afterward reported by his family to the Baidyanathpur Police Station.