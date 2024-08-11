Notorious inter-district dacoity gang busted in Dhenkanal, 6 arrested

Dhenkanal: In a major breakthrough, the Dhenkanal police today reportedly busted a notorious inter-district dacoity gang and arrested as many as six members of the gang and seized a huge number of values from their possessions.

A joint team of Parjang, Kamakshanagar, Tumusinga and Kankadhad police station officials led by Kamakshanagar SDPO Snehasheesh Sahu busted the inter-district dacoit gang by conducting raids at various locations and arrested the six dacoits, whom they identified as Bijay Parida and Satyaban Pradhan of Domuhani village under Parajang police limits, Anjan Behera of Baiginia, Birsa Behera of Kantapal village under Kankadahad police limits, Kanhu Naik of Machia under Tumusingha police limits and Prakash Naik of Badasualo village under Kamakshyanagar police limits, in Dhenkanal district.

Police seized a large quantity of electronic goods, three laptops, one mobile phone, one computer, a printer, four scooters, one motorcycle, table fans, gold earrings, 13 LED TVs, , DJ sound boxes, DJ lights, inverter batteries, inverter machines and a huge amount of marble tiles from the possessions of the arrested looters.

According to Dhenkanal SP Sandeep Sampad Madkar, the gang had been terrorising the people in Dhenkanal and Angul districts for a long time and used to target the panchayat offices, schools and houses.

As many as 64 criminal cases were registered in different police stations against this gang, the SP informed adding that while all of them have been forwarded to the court after their arrests, further probe is underway to find others’ involvement in the gang.