Notorious criminal Tima injured in police encounter in Sambalpur

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Sambalpur: A notorious criminal Tima has been injured in a police encounter in the Dumchali forest in Rairakhol area under Redhakhol police limits of Sambalpur district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The dreaded criminal, identified as Tima alias Dhaneswar Jhankar, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg during the encounter. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police sources, Tima had been hiding in the dense forest region for some time to evade arrest. One receiving information from reliable sources, the police team launched a raid at dawn. The encounter started between Tima and the police forces after he opened fire at the police personnel while escaping. The encounter ended with Tima sustaining a bullet injury in his right leg.

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Tima has been taken into custody and is admitted at the hospital for treatment.

Tima Jhanankar is known to be a notorious offender with involvement in more than 40 cases across multiple districts, including charges related to robbery, extortion, and violent crimes.

Police has also arrested three of his associates at the spot.