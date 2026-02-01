Notorious criminal injured in police encounter in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Advertisement

Anandapur: A notorious bank robber, involved in the Bank of Maharashtra robbery, was injured after he was shot in the leg during an encounter with police in a forest in Barbil of Keonjhar district. The criminal, Sipu Kumar, was hiding in the Tankra jungle on the Odisha-Jharkhand border.

Sipu Kumar first opened fire on the police. He got injured in the police’s retaliatory firing. He has been admitted to Badabil hospital in a serious condition. A country-made gun has been recovered from his possession. He was involved in cases of murder, armed robbery, theft. Many cases have been registered against him in various police stations across Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand as well.