Notice issued to 25 doctors of Jeypore hospital for dereliction of duty, watch

Jeypore: Notice issued to 25 doctors of the Government hospital in Jeypore in the Koraput district of Odisha on Saturday for dereliction of duty. The hospital superintendent issued the notice for regular absence and non-observation of the fingerprint and facelock rules.

As per reports, notice issued to 25 working doctors of the District Head quarter Hospital in Jeypore of Koraput district. This notice has been issued on the allegation of regular absence and non-observance of fingerprint, facelock rules.

The hospital superintendent cum Chief District Medical Officer issued a notice regarding this. As per reports, even these doctors did not attend the review meeting of the Chief District Medical Officer held in Jeypore on the 6th November.

The District Chief Medical Officer has expressed his displeasure over this and issued notice to all the doctors to furnish a written reply by the 10th November in this regard.

Watch the video here: