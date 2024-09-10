Noted astrologer Pandit Tikeswar Guru’s statue unveiled in Balangir

Balangir: Noted astrologer Pandit Tikeswar Guru’s statue was unveiled at his native Singhanimunda village under Loisingha Tehsil of Balangir district on Tuesday.

Senior BJP leader of Balangir Gopalji Panigrahi attended the statue unveiling event as Chief Guest while Balangir District Culture Officer Rashmiranjan Mishra was the chief speaker of the event. Several eminent personalities from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Brahmin Mahasabha also graced the occasion.

After the statue was unveiled, all the guests while remembering Tikeswar Guru highly appreciated his contribution to the society.

Pandit’s elder son Bollywood Director Ghanteswar T. Guru managed the meeting while his younger son senior Journalist Himanshu Guru proposed the vote of thanks.

It is to be noted here that Tikeswar Guru, who breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on November 11, 2023, has established several schools in different districts of West Odisha with his efforts. Besides, he has done a lot of work especially for the propagation of Sanskrit language.

He was well known among the people as a simple, calm and kind-hearted person. He retired as a lecturer from the Vidyabhushan Sanskrit College in Balangir and established a Sanskrit Mahabidylaya (PG College) in Balangir. Several former students of that college are now teaching in various colleges and universities today.

