Norwester to Trigger Rain in Odisha Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for All Districts, watch

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Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for entire Odisha as rain and thunderstorms are likely across the State today i.e Thursay.

The Regional Meteorological Centre said Kalbaisakhi, or Norwester, conditions will persist over the state till May 12. Under its influence, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are likely in some places.

A Kalbaisakhi alert has also been issued for 16 districts for tomorrow. Light to moderate rain is expected in these districts, with a yellow alert in place.

The weather forecast is that there will be no significant change in day temperature for coming 6 to 7 days. The heat wave conditions in the state are expected to remain subdued till May 10.

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Thunderstorms are likely in North Odisha and coastal districts, while interior Odisha may see rain at many places today. The Met Department has predicted strong winds along with rain. Rain is also likely in North Odisha on May 9 and 10.

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