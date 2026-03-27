Nor’wester lashes Odisha: Yellow warning issued for 16 districts today

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Kalabaisakhi storm brought rain accompanied by hailstorms in Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, and Cuttack districts yesterday. Various areas of Ganjam district have been affected by the Nor’wester’s impact.

With a trough line extending from Gangetic West Bengal to South Chhattisgarh, light rain is expected at many places. A yellow warning has been issued for 16 districts today accordingly.

A cyclonic storm is likely to form over South Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha this week (by April 1).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, night temperatures in Odisha are expected to rise 1.6 to 3 degrees above normal till April 1, while daytime temperatures may increase between April 2-8.

The Meteorological Department predicts daytime temperatures could be 3-5 degrees above normal in interior and coastal Odisha.