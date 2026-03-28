Norwester alert for Odisha, 7-day hailstorm alert issued

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Bhubaneswar: Norwester alert has been issued for Odisha. Warning issued for hailstorm and strong winds. Orange alert has been issued for 4 districts today for thunderstorm and hailstorm.

Hailstorm is likely in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak. Wind speed is likely to blow at a speed of 50 to 60 km per hour in these 4 districts.

Similarly, yellow alert has been issued for Norwester (Kalbaisakhi) in all the remaining districts except Nuapada, Balangir and Bargarh districts.

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Wind speed is likely to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km in some districts and 40 to 50 km in others with thunderstorm. Warning has also been issued for rain and gusty winds.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorm and rain till the morning of next 4th April. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea today due to the rough sea conditions off the northern Odisha coast.