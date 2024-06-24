Normalcy in Balasore as schools reopen and internet services get back to normal

Balasore: Normalcy has been restored in Balasore district of Odisha as schools have been reopened and internet services have gotten back to normal. The situation is slowly becoming normal in Balasore city.

After eight days mobile internet service was finally restored in the city. On the other hand Schools, Colleges and Anganwadi Centers have opened today. However, the curfew is in force till midnight today.

In Sahdevkhunta area from 5 am to 9 pm and in Town police area from 5 am to 2 pm. District Magistrate Ashish Thakare and SP Sagarika Nath said that strict action will be taken against those who spread rumors or slander on social media. A large police force is still deployed in sensitive areas under the Town Police Station.

Since the curfew, no disorder has arisen. 21 cases have been filed and 89 people have been arrested. There will be a meeting to establish peace in the coming days. Last Monday, there was a scuffle between the two groups.