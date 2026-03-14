“Nobody Contacted Me”: Sofia Firdous Opens Up on Congress Disconnect Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls

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Sofia Firdous, the Congress MLA from Cuttack-Barabati, raised concerns about the lack of communication within her party as the Rajya Sabha elections approached. She pointed out that even though the MLAs are the actual voters in this election, the party left them out of most key decisions.

She also talked about the sudden move of several Congress MLAs to Bengaluru. Apparently, eight out of fourteen Congress MLAs were shifted to a Karnataka resort—something parties often do to stop cross-voting. But Firdous said no one called or informed her about being sent to Bengaluru. “I don’t know about it because nobody contacted me regarding going to Bengaluru.” Such silence sparked conversations regarding a significant communication gap between Congress leadership and some of its main figures in Odisha.

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Firdous said she was disappointed that the party didn’t bother to consult legislators before finalizing its plans to support specific candidates. She believes a group discussion would have given MLAs a chance to weigh in on the pros and cons of the party’s strategy, making for a more united front.

She feels the party could’ve been much more open, keeping the “dignity” of its elected members intact. If Congress wanted to field an independent candidate or follow a certain voting strategy, the MLA’s should’ve been part of that decision. She noted that aligning with certain political directions without broad consultation feels inconsistent with the challenges Congress workers have faced on the ground.

Despite her critique for the party’s internal communication gaps, she made it clear she’s still committed to her voters. Her main focus stays on developing Cuttack-Barabati and tackling the big infrastructure problems her constituency has been dealing with for ages. She plans to follow the party directive during the polls, but it’s obvious from her statements that there’s a push for more internal democracy and better coordination in Congress’s Odisha unit.