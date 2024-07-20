No traffic on submerged roads directs SRC in view of floods in Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar: Minister, Revenue and District Magistrate reviewed the depression situation with Special Relief Commissioner from Puri. SRC reviewed the situation with the Collectors.

During the last 24 hours Malkangiri received an average rainfall of 190 mm, followed by Nabarangpur 70.1 mm and Koraput 67.4 mm. The highest rainfall recorded in last 24 hours is 221.2 mm in Khairput Block of Malkangiri district. Four Blocks (Chitrakunda, Korkunda, Khairput and Kalimela) have received more than 200 mm rainfall.

Seven Blocks (Kotapad of Koraput district, Malkangiri, Mathili and Podia of Malkangiri district, Nandahandi, Tentulikhunti and Papadahandi of Nawaranghpur district). The average rainfall of the State of Odisha is 25.1 mm

As reported by the Collector of Malkangiri, roads and bridges are submerged in some places of the district due to the Depression over Bay of Bengal. Poteru river near Poteru NH 326 has been submerged. Kanyashram bridge and Challaguda bridge have been submerged. Podia to Kalimela road has been affected. Police are there to prevent public from commuting over the bridge. Tahasildars and BDOs are on the spot to take all necessary measures. 23 family have been evacuated, sheltered and cooked food is being provided.

Collector, Nabrangpur reported that the bridge over Turi River connecting Papadahandi to Chandahandi has been submerged and the traffic has been prohibited.

SRC has directed to Collectors to take following action immediately:

Strictly prohibit movement of vehicles in submerged roads/ bridges till water recedes

Local police along with the local officers must be at site to regulate traffic

People of low lying villages shall be evacuated if required

Arrange cooked food for evacuated people

Other District Collectors are also instructed to take similar kind of action depending upon the situation

The situation to be closely monitored

During the month of July, 2024 the State has deficit average rainfall of 21.9% and the current rainfall due to depression shall minimize the deficit rainfall and help the farmers for cultivation. The situation is under control, the official release from the government of Odisha read.

