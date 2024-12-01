No trace of couple even after 20 hours of boat capsize in Koraput

Koraput: Even though 20 hours have passed, the couple who went missing after their boat capsized in Jalaput reservoir, have not been traced yet.

On Saturday the couple were crossing the river to go to their house from their agricultural land. They have been identified as Krushna Padiki and his wife Pratima Padiki. They belonged to Jabagada village under Nandapur block in Koraput district.

Their boat capsized in the middle of the river. Their family members searched for them and saw their footwear floating in the river. The fire brigade reached the spot and started the rescue operation to trace them. As night approached the rescue operation was stopped. Again on Sunday morning the work was resumed.

UPDATE

The body of the couple was recovered by the ODRAF team. A pall of gloom prevailed in the family as the death of the couple was confirmed.

